Tarn Taran: Police solve murder mystery

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 21

The Sarai Amanat Khan police have solved the murder of an unidentified man, whose decomposed body was found at Rakh Bhuse (a forest-like area) on September 5.

The police have not only identified the victim, but also the killer, who has been arrested. Illicit relations are said to be the main reason behind the crime.

The body was that of Rajbir Singh of Mahal village under the Kambo police station (Amritsar). The killer had been identified as Laddi of the same village.

The police said Laddi had illicit relations with the victim’s wife. Laddi visited his house and asked to accompany him on September 4 on his motorcycle. After killing him, Laddi hid his body in the Rakh Bhuse area. The body was found by the police the next day.

As the body remained unclaimed, it was cremated on September 8 after a postmortem conducted at the local Civil Hospital.

Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO, said on Wednesday that the police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC on September 20. The body was identified by Satish Kumar of the same village, brother of the victim.

Satish Kumar told the police that his brother, Rajbir Singh, left home on September 4 and a report of missing was lodged with the Kambo Police.

SHO Baljinder Singh said the accused was produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day police custody. — OC