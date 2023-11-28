Tarn Taran police volleyball champion

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 27

The district police won the two-day volleyball tournament concluded here today. In the final match the police team defeated Bhuchar Kalan. The champion team was awarded Rs 31,000 while the runner up team was given Rs 21,000 cash. The team of Buraj Nathuke got the third position with a cash prize of Rs 11,000.

The tournament was organised by the Tarn Taran district police to aware youth against drugs. As many as 18 teams from across the district participated in the tournament.

The prize distribution function was presided over by SSP Ashwani Kapur who appealed all sections of the society to make the state drug free. A large number of people witnessed the tournament.

#Tarn Taran