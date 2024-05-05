Tarn Taran school students honoured

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 4

Students of Class VIII of Mata Sahib Kaur Modern Senior Secondary, Bharowal, who excelled in the PSEB Class VIII exams were honoured here on Friday.

Mandeep Kaur stood first in the school by scoring 97.50 per cent marks followed by Armandeep Singh (96 per cent marks) who came second and Harleen Kaur was at third place by scoring 94.8 per cent marks.

The other students who were felicitated include Jashandeep Kaur who got 94.6 per cent marks, Navroop Kaur 94.1 per cent, Palak Preet Kaur 93.5 per cent, Rubal Preet Kaur 93.1 per cent, Chahikdeep Kaur 93 per cent, Dil Preet Kaur 90 per cent, Sukhpreet Kaur 89.5 per cent and Prabhnoor Singh got 89.3 per cent marks.

They have set an example from other students. The rest of the students have scored 80 per cent, which is a matter of pride for the school. On the occasion, principal Navjoti and president Sukhwinder Kaur, managing director Tejinder Singh congratulated the staff, students and their parents on their success. The students were honoured at a function organised on the school premises.

