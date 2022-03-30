Tarn Taran: Seminar on National Nutrition Policy

Tarn Taran, March 29
Guru Amar Das Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, organised a seminar on ‘National Nutrition Policy’ in the institute. Manisha Sood, Principal of the institute, urged the students to follow healthy diet plan to maintain good health. The teachers while addressing on the occasion stressed on good nutrition, physical activity and healthy body weight and said these are essential parts of a person’’s overall health and well-being. The teachers also aware that unless we maintain a proper diet for a healthy body, one may be prone to diseases and it strengthens bones, supports muscles, keeps skin, teeth and eyes healthy, boosts immunity, lowers risk of heart disease, helps the digestive system function, helps to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
