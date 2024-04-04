Tarn Taran SMO held while accepting bribe

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 3

In its ongoing campaign against corruption, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Dr Kanwaljit Singh, posted as the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a Tarn Taran resident.

An official spokesperson for the VB said here that the SMO has been arrested on the complaint lodged by Dharambir Singh, a Tarn Taran (city) resident. VB officials said the complainant approached the VB and informed that he runs a canteen on contract within the hospital premises, but the SMO had been harassing him on the pretext of cleanliness in canteen, quality of food, etc. The complainant further alleged that the SMO even threatened to terminate the contract in case he didn’t pay the bribe money.

The spokesperson said after his complaint, a trap was laid by VB officials and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The VB official added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Amritsar Range. The SMO would be produced in a court tomorrow, he revealed.

