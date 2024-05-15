Tarn Taran students outshine in CBSE results

Our Correspondent

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 14

The results of the Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, of Class X was 100%, reflecting the collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents. Principal Jasbeer Kaur of the institute said that Gunnit Kaur topped by securing 94%, Amantdeep Kaur stood second with 91%, Rajbir Singh bagged third position with 87%, and Manpreet Singh was fourth with 83% marks.

Jaspal Kaur Sidhu, principal of Guru Nanak Dev Academy, Noordi road in Tarn Taran, said that the academy achieved 100% results in CBSE Class X examinations with Navreet Kaur securing 94.4%, Jasleen Kaur with 93% and Sparash Tejpal achieving 91.06% marks.

The students of Majha Public School, Tarn Taran, too outshined in the results of Class X board examinations. Dr Raman Dua, principal, said that Bhupinder Kaur secured 96% marks followed by Rajinderpal Singh with 93.2% and Taranjot Kaur securing 92% marks.

