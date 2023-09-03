Tarn Taran students shine in tourney

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 2

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Jalala Road, showed their remarkable performance in the zonal level tournament organised by the Punjab School Education Board on the grounds of Guru Nanak Dev Academy, Noordi Road, here. The three-day tournament concluded on Friday.

Ranjit Bhatia, principal of the school, informed on Saturday that the U-17 boys’ football team, U-17 girls’ kho-kho team and the U-14 boys’ volleyball team secured the first position. The U-17 boys’ kabaddi team secured the second position.

The other teams which secured the first position was the U-17 boys’ badminton team while the U-19 and U-14 boys’ teams achieved second positions.

The U-14 boys’ football team secured the third position. Harjit Singh, Gurinder Singh and Randeep Singh, all members of the managing committee, praised the hard work, discipline and passion of the players.

