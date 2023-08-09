Tarn Taran: Teej festival celebrated

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Teej festival was celebrated at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, on Tuesday to keep the students connected with their Punjabi heritage and culture. Girl students of the school participated in the special programme organised on the occasion. The girl students and teachers presented Punjabi folk songs, giddha, bhangra etc. Arshdeep Kaur and Rasmeen Kaur of grade XII were awarded the title of Ms Teej 2023. Baljit Kaur Randhawa, president of the institute and Manisha Sood, principal, spoke about the significance of Teej festival. OC

Art craft exhibition organised

Amritsar: Cambridge International School organised its annual academic exhibition titled ‘Virasat’ on August 5. The event celebrated the essence of learning that goes beyond textbooks, encouraging experiential learning and nurturing a love for knowledge. During the exhibition, students were granted a golden opportunity to showcase their transdisciplinary learning, which would stay with them for a lifetime. Enthusiastic students from grade III to IX embarked on inspiring excursions to various culturally significant locations, such as the Golden Temple, the Summer Palace, the Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab State War Heroes’ Memorial and Museum, Sarai Amanat Khan, Preet Nagar, and Khalsa College. These journeys intertwined various subjects, creating a holistic and captivating learning experience. From history and architecture to spirituality and community service, the students were able to connect the dots, forming a beautiful tapestry of knowledge. The occasion was graced by the presence of Dr Dharamveer Singh, a former director of education Chief Khalsa, who served as the chief guest and congratulated the CISA team for their fabulous show. The management and Principal, Shveta Aggarwal, praised the teamwork and innovation displayed by the teachers and students.

Social media awareness

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School, Loharka Road, here, organised an informative session for the staff members on ‘Social Media Awareness’ under the patronage of Amritsar Police Commissionerate. The esteemed speaker sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur delivered a highly informative talk on the pressing issue of using social media for cybercrime and answered the teachers’ queries too. She asked the teachers to play their pivotal role to monitor their students with a perspective of reducing cybercrime. She emphasised on the awareness to curtail crime. It was an interactive session. The Director-Principal of the school, Gunita Grewal, thanked Manpreet Kaur and her team for this exceedingly beneficial session.

Free plants distributed at DAV College

To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under Meri Mati Mera Desh, NSS Department and Sanskrit Department of DAV College Amritsar organised a plant distribution programme at its college campus. About 70 NSS volunteers participated in the programme and received the plants to grow them at required places. The programme was presided over by the college Principal, Amardeep Gupta. The Principal opined that plants have great importance in human life. They provide us food, medicine and shelter. Plants also improve the quality of air and protect water and soil. Trees should be treated as our own sons and daughters. Students should pay special attention towards plantation and maintenance of plants. Head of Sanskrit Department Dr Kuldeep Singh Arya said that plants are immensely beneficial to human life and have been specially mentioned in Vedas and Puranas. In situation of increasing pollution at present, we should plant more and more trees.

Student induction programme

SBS College of Pharmacy, Sohian Kalan, Amritsar, organised a student induction programme for the students who had taken admission in academic session 2023-24. Dr Sachin Saggar, Principal, SBS College of Pharmacy, speaking on the occasion motivated the students to make best use of teachings and all other facilities to be an enlightened citizen endowed with a fair knowledge of the subject and to contribute in the nation-building. Alka Arora, Managing Director, said that the college has been preparing the students for successful professional life by laying emphasis on overall development of the student.

Sahil shines in M Com exam

MCom students of DAV College Amritsar did the college proud by proving their brilliance in university exams. Sahil brought laurels to the college by securing second position in the district and fifth position in Guru Nanak Dev University. He secured 893 marks out of 1100. Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated the student as well as teachers for their hard work and blessings on Sahil to be successful in future as well. Prof Ullas Chopra, head, commerce department, applauded the students on their brilliant performance in exams, wished them bright future and appreciated the sincere efforts of the staff.

First responder training

108 ambulance services organised a first responder programme at Shri Guru Hargobind Sr Sec School, Adda Khajala, Amritsar. This type of programme was specially organised to make students aware of effective first aid and its importance whenever an emergency occurs. The programme was organised in the presence of cluster manager Pawan Nabh and FRP trainer Jaswinder Singh. The pandemic taught us countless life lessons along with reinforcing the well-known phrase health is wealth. Jaswinder Singh gave a clear understanding of how first aid in emergency situations like CPR, heart attack, bleeding, fracture, snake bite, fainting, choking, hypoglycemia, etc. must be given to the patients. A practical demonstration was also shown to the school students for better understanding, wherein the team showed how emergency cases are well taken care of. Over 50 students attend the training programme.

