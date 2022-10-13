Tarn Taran: Two smugglers arrested with 1-kg heroin

Tarn Taran, October 12
Valtoha police arrested the two remaining members of gang involved in drug smuggling from the border area on Tuesday, and seized 1-kg heroin from their possession.
The cops have also seized a bike from them. SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said those arrested were identified as Nirmal Singh Nimma of VanTara Singh and Gursewak Singh Sewak of Lakhana village.
Harjinder Singh Hathauri of Van Tara Singh and Gurpawitter Singh Sain of Lakhana, two other members of the gang have already been languishing behind the bars in Patti and Sri Goindwal Sahib, respectively.
The SSP said the gang was involved in smuggling drugs, arms, etc, from across the border, with the help of drones.
The consignment of 1-kg heroin that was seized from their possession, too had been brought from across the border with the help of drones in Lakhna village. A case has been filed.
