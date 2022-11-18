Tarn Taran: Unidentified persons fire at shop, booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 17

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at a shop situated on the local Khalsapur road late on Wednesday night.

The owner of the shop, Sunil Kumar Kochhar, informed the police about the incident, following which ASI Tarsem Singh rushed to the spot.

The shop-owner recalled that he was taking a stroll in the vicinity when he heard a blast near his shop, which was shut at the time of the incident. He found an empty cartridge on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

The city police have registered a case under Section 336 of the IPC with and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The police have scrutinised footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area.