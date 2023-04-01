Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran, March 31
Residents of Piddi village held a meeting under the leadership of Manminder Singh Pannu at a village gurdwara today and announced the decision to launch a campaign against drug menace.
The village panchayat in collaboration with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) formed two committees — 31-member men and 17-member women — in order to eradicate drug menace from the society.
The meeting resolved that an awareness rally, led by women, would be held on April 9 in the village to make people aware of the ill-effects of the drugs.
Former state president of the KMSC, Satnam Singh Pannu, village sarpanch Jasbir Singh, Devinder Kaur, Sukhwant Kaur participated in the meeting. A speaker said as per the government’s data, the state has 10 lakh drug addicts.
The speakers exhorted the villagers to constitute anti-drug committees to save the youth from drug menace.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot