Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 31

Residents of Piddi village held a meeting under the leadership of Manminder Singh Pannu at a village gurdwara today and announced the decision to launch a campaign against drug menace.

The village panchayat in collaboration with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) formed two committees — 31-member men and 17-member women — in order to eradicate drug menace from the society.

The meeting resolved that an awareness rally, led by women, would be held on April 9 in the village to make people aware of the ill-effects of the drugs.

Former state president of the KMSC, Satnam Singh Pannu, village sarpanch Jasbir Singh, Devinder Kaur, Sukhwant Kaur participated in the meeting. A speaker said as per the government’s data, the state has 10 lakh drug addicts.

The speakers exhorted the villagers to constitute anti-drug committees to save the youth from drug menace.