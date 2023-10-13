Tarn Taran village resident Navbir clears PCS (Judicial)

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, October 12

Navbir Singh (27), a resident of Plasaur village, has been selected for the PCS (Judicial), the results of which were declared on Wednesday. He has achieved 42nd position in the general category though he belongs to the backward class.

Navbir Singh started getting greetings soon after the result was declared. After doing his Plus Two from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, Navbir Singh did his LLB (Five-year) from Guru Nanak Dev University. He received coaching at Kaushal Skill Academy, Chandigarh.

His father Parwinder Singh is an electrician and mother Baljinder Kaur a homemaker. His younger brother is a patwari and sister, after doing her B Tech, works as a cashier in Bank of India, Tarn Taran. Baljinder Kaur, his mother, said she was sure that her son he would get a good position as he worked hard with sincerity.

Navbir Singh said that cricket is his hobby. He said that at the time of interview, the members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) asked him four questions regarding his hobby in cricket. Navbir Singh said that firm determination was the only key to success.

Previously, Dr Prabhjit Kaur Gill from the same Plasaur village was selected for PCS (Judicial) in 2019. District Bar Association president Baldev Singh Gill said Navbir is now among the youngest members of the DBA, Tarn Taran.

#Tarn Taran