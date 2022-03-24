Tarn Taran: Woman alleges dowry torture

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A woman of Aladinpur village has lodged a complaint against her husband and her mother-in-law for torturing her for dowry. The 23-year-old victim, Gurpreet Kaur, in her complaint to the police alleged that her husband Navrajpal Singh and mother-in-law Lakhwinder Kaur had been torturing her physically and mentally and asking her to bring Rs 5 lakh from her parents. Sadar police had registered a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC against the accused in this regard. ASI Balbir Singh has initiated further proceedings in the case. The accused have absconded, said the police. OC

Screening of HIV, TB patients

Amritsar: The district Health Department with the district Red Cross society organised a screening camp for diagnosis of various diseases in the Maqboolpura area. The health officials said during the camp, around 600 people were screened for TB. Apart from this, 65 x-ray scans, 87 sugar tests and 35 HIV tests were also conducted. The officials said tests were conducted for free and patients were given required medicines.