Tarn Taran: Woman alleges dowry torture

Tarn Taran: A woman of Aladinpur village has lodged a complaint against her husband and her mother-in-law for torturing her for dowry. The 23-year-old victim, Gurpreet Kaur, in her complaint to the police alleged that her husband Navrajpal Singh and mother-in-law Lakhwinder Kaur had been torturing her physically and mentally and asking her to bring Rs 5 lakh from her parents. Sadar police had registered a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC against the accused in this regard. ASI Balbir Singh has initiated further proceedings in the case. The accused have absconded, said the police. OC
Screening of HIV, TB patients
Amritsar: The district Health Department with the district Red Cross society organised a screening camp for diagnosis of various diseases in the Maqboolpura area. The health officials said during the camp, around 600 people were screened for TB. Apart from this, 65 x-ray scans, 87 sugar tests and 35 HIV tests were also conducted. The officials said tests were conducted for free and patients were given required medicines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...