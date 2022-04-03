Tarn Taran woman found murdered

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 2

Sarabjit Kaur (35), a resident of the local Park Avenue (Jhabal road), was found brutally murdered at her residence late on Friday evening.

The incident was noticed first by Jasbir Singh (38), husband of the deceased, who reached the residence after retirement from the Indian Army on Friday. He informed the city police about the incident.

The couple had a 12-year-old son, Jashanpreet Singh, was at his maternal grandparents’ place in Manochahal Kalan village at the time of the incident.

After getting information, inspector Upkar Singh, Staion House Officer (SHO), along with a police party, reached the spot.

A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal COde (IPC) against unidentified persons on the statement of the husband of the deceased has been registered.

Jasbir Singh told the police that when he reached his residence, he saw the body of his wife lying in a pool of blood. He found a blood-stained axe from the spot.

The deceased was hit at her face many times with the axe, he said.

However, the parents of Sarabjit Kaur have demanded a thorough investigation in the matter.

DSP (City) Barjinder Singh said the police were checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the road leading to the spot.

Jasbir Singh has been detained by the police for interrogation.