Tarna Dal chief Gajjan Singh passes away

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 17

Tarna Dal head Gajjan Singh Nihang passed away at a local hospital. He was hospitalised for a surgery a few days ago. The Jathedar of Akal Takht, Harpreet Singh, along with Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Gajjan Singh of misl Shaheedan Tarna Dal, Baba Bakala.

Dhami said Nihang Singh organisations had contributed a lot for the protection of Sikh heritage and culture. Jathedar Gajjan Singh had always promoted the Khalsa heritage.

Being devoted to Akal Takht, Gajjan Singh had been playing a leading role in religious activities. Dhami said that he supported various centenary events and religious functions organised by the Shiromani Committee in the past. He said the death of Jathedar Gajjan Singh was a big loss.