Tarsem Jasser promotes Galwakdi in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

Two years after the post-production and delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Galwakdi, starring Tarsem Jasser and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to release on April 8. One from Pollywood’s romance-comedy genre, Galwakdi has an ensemble of popular faces of Punjabi cinema and Tarsem Jasser, the lead actor said he hopes that the film will bring audience back to theatres for Punjabi cinema.

“Everyone in the team is eagerly waiting for the film to release. We are confident that our film will make everyone go through all the emotions. It makes for a good family watch and post pandemic, the movie watching affair that was popular among families will hopefully revive,” he said. He was in city to promote the film. Jassar said the business of films will soon revive as audience is willing to come to theatres for a good story.

“It is a wonderful script which is well executed by the entire cast and crew that has already banked National Award for their work in past. We left no stone unturned in ensuring that we deliver a top-class film. It’s a sweet romantic love drama that Punjabi industry is known for,” he said. —