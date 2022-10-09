Tarsikka Community Health Centre to be revamped

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

To provide better health services in rural areas, the district Health Department has started carrying out renovation and repairs at the Community Health Centre, Tarsikka, at a cost of Rs 16.77 lakh.

Punjab PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the condition of the building was poor and the renovation project would not only give a better look to the building, but would also provide better working conditions to health employees. He said the work would be completed in a time-bound manner.