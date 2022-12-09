Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

Lovepreet Singh, a tempo traveller driver, was shot at by four persons on the busy Queens road area near Crystal chowk on Thursday evening. He had come to drop tourists after picking them from the airport.

The matter was being probed. The police was scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the sequence leading to the incident. Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, DCP (Investigations)

The victim sustained bullet injuries on his head and leg. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention even as senior police officials including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa reached the spot for investigations.

Talking to the media, Lovepreet Singh said he works as a taxi driver with Maan Travels. He had come to the Queens Road to drop tourists in a tempo traveller. While reversing, his vehicle touched the power cables. The onlookers called him to stop the vehicle. He said when he came out of the vehicle, four unknown persons came from inside a hotel located on the road and started thrashing him with a baseball bat. They were armed with pistol and also fired around seven shots at him, according to him.

Malkiat Singh, a bystander, said the accused came from inside the hotel and started firing at the youth. He said all of them were armed with pistols.

DCP (Investigations) Bhullar said the matter was under investigation and the police was scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the sequence leading to the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital and his statements were being recorded.

