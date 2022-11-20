Teacher robbed of gold bangles at Mahal village

Amritsar, November 19
Just before the arrival of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, some unidentified swindlers robbed a government school teacher of her gold bangles near the Mahal village bypass here on Saturday.
The incident came to light when the victim’s husband informed the police about the incident.
According to information, Amandeep Kaur was posted at a government school in Kale village. Sarabjit Singh, husband of the victim, told the police that due to the CM’s visit there was heavy security arrangements around Guru Nanak Dev University area. He said his wife Amandeep Kaur was returning home from the Mahal bypass area. He said as she came down from the Mahal bypass overbridge, three bike-borne persons, including a woman, stopped her.
They said a ‘saint’ was calling her. One of them took out a handkerchief. The victim came under some kind of influence and the accused took out her gold bangles. They later fled from the scene.
Sarabjit Singh said they tried to locate them with the help of CCTV cameras in the area, but could not as the cameras were not working.
Sub-Inspector Surjit Singh, SHO, Kamboh police station area, said investigations were in progress and a case had been registered.
