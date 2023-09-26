Teachers' Front protests hike in charges

Tribune News Service

.

Amritsar September 25

A delegation of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) comprising government school teachers today submitted a letter of protest through the DC and DEO offices against the raising of examination and certificate fees and dues by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Citing Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 for all students up to class VIII and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 for free education to students with disabilities up to the age of 18 years under the laws of the Punjab School Education Board, the teachers alleged that the increase in fee for the students of Class V, VIII and X was like imposing a burden on the students and their families.

“A new decree by the PSEB has been implemented, imposing a fee of Rs 250 per student for issuing a hard copy of the certificate and Rs 250 per student for Class XII exam fee, in addition to dues. It’s an unnecessary increase in examination fee and fines and we have written to the Chief Minister, Education Minister and Punjab School Education Board Chairman through the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officers in this regard,” shared Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head, DTF.

By sending a letter of protest, they have announced to participate in a protest rally in front of the head office of the Education Board in Mohali on October 3.

Germanjit Singh, DTF state president, said that giving the result certificate is the primary responsibility of every institution, but the education board is also looking at it as a means of earning. “The examination fees, registration fees, continuation fees, fines, late fee etc have been increased unjustly. Arrangements should be made to withdraw this increase, the penalty should not be more than the fee in any case and option should be given to make the Class 10-12 continuation and examination fee online. The practical exams of the Board classes are taken by the teachers at the school level, due to which the application fee charged from the students is completely illogical, unjustified, arbitrary and should be stopped,” said Germanjit Singh.

#Mohali #Punjab School Education Board