Teachers go on mass casual leave today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

In a meeting of the District Council of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union held here on Tuesday, the district unit members informed that the teachers of all colleges in the city would go on mass casual leave on September 13 and participate in the national dharna to be held on September 13 in New Delhi.

Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, general secretary, PCCTU, Punjab and district unit head, informed that thousands of teachers of 136 aided colleges of Punjab would go on mass causal leave and participate in the dharna to be held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Dr Sekhon said the Central Government was not listening to our just and genuine demands. He said this protest was an acid test for our organizational strength to compel an undemocratic as well as retrograde mindset of the Central Government to respond positively to the democratic voice of the nation.

Dr Sekhon said major demands of the teachers were rollback of New Education Policy-2020, restore the Old Pension Scheme, withdraw all common national entrance, etc.