Teachers honoured, given cash awards

Amritsar, December 27
Khalsa College Governing Council honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina honoured teachers at Khalsa College of Education (KCE).
While congratulating the winners, he said a total of 60 teachers from all over Punjab contested for the awards and the Best Teacher Award was bestowed upon Amritpal Singh, computer teacher, Government Senior Secondary School, Chhappar, Ludhiana.
The award which has been constituted with financial aid from US-based Khalsa Global Reach Foundation, includes Rs 1 lakh cash, a citation and medal. Kirandeep Singh, mathematics teacher, Government High School, Sihaura, Ludhiana, and Karamjit Singh, Punjabi teacher, Government High School, Kheri Jhamedi, Ludhiana, were respectively given cash award of Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 and citations and medals as consolation prizes.
The Punjab Teacher of the Year Award was started last year by Khalsa College of Education in collaboration of Khalsa Global Reach Foundation to recognize teachers’ contributions for education and efforts to impart scientific education to the society.
