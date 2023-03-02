Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

The Punjab Government’s decision to bring 117 government senior secondary schools of different districts under the “School of Eminence (SOE)” scheme has not gone down well with teachers.

Now, the Democratic Teachers’ Union has objected to the proposal of transfer of currently serving principals of the schools selected to be turned into Schools of Eminence

First, the issue of cutting down on Classes VI to VIII in schools of eminence was raised by teachers as Schools of Eminence (SOE) will only conduct classes from IX to Class XII. Now, the Democratic Teachers’ Front has objected to the proposal of transfer of currently serving principals of the schools selected to be turned into Schools of Eminence, in the name of change.

DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh and district head Ashwani Awasthi on Wednesday lodged their concerns with Education Department officials, demanding its reconsideration. “By issuing a Google Response Sheet for the appointment of principals in the schools under the scheme, all the principals of the state have been asked to respond. They have been asked to also fill their choice of schools they would like to serve in, choosing among the Schools of Eminence shortlisted in the first phase. Through this exercise, the department is showing its non-confidence in the current serving principals, without even consulting the stakeholders involved. How justified is this exercise when the eight schools of eminence under development in Amritsar were already smart schools and headed by qualified principals,” shared Ashwani Awasthi.

The DTF reasoned that the principals, who want to stay in their existing school, should be allowed to stay. Raising serious questions on the SOE scheme, Awasthi said, “Whatever changes are being done are in no way connected to any constructive and scientific education model. The first goal should be to make the base of education, i.e. the education of Class I to VIII, better and improve its quality. But under this scheme, the agenda of giving good education only to Classes IX to XII means pushing the primary and middle classes to the side. Instead of making fundamental reforms in line with popular educational psychology being followed by so many private schools these day, only some schools are being polished.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Bodies Harbhajan Singh ETO visited several government schools to take stock of ongoing development works under the School of Eminence project. He interacted with the members of school management committees and assured that the Punjab Government schools would offer best school education in the time to come.

“We are committed to working for uplift of the standard of classroom as well as experiential education for students as well as teachers. We had sent a delegation of principals and teachers to Singapore for training and the School of Eminence project will develop good infrastructure in schools,” he said. He visited four schools in Chheharta, Mall Road, Saragarh and Jandiala Guru to conduct inspection of works.