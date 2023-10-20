Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

Teachers from 136 aided colleges in Punjab held a black badge protest across the state under the banner of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union.

In Amritsar, teachers of DAV College held a protest in front of the Principal’s office to express their discontent over delay in the implementation of the Seventh UGC pay scales by the college management.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon voiced his concern about the callous attitude of college managements in this regard.

Dr Sekhon said the joint action committee of unaided colleges had unanimously agreed that the Seventh Pay Commission should be implemented at the earliest.

“However, it has been a year since the notification of the Seventh Pay Commission by the Punjab Government, but it is yet to be implemented. Teachers want their salary as per the notified pay scale,” he said.

Warning college managements, Dr Sekhon said teachers would continue to hold one hour dharna and go on strike, if need be, to get their dues.

He said the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) would intensify its protest in the coming days.

“The PCCTU has urged managements of aided colleges to address concerns of the teaching community and fulfil its long-pending demand of the pay scale implementation,” he said.

Dr BB Yadav, district president, PCCTU, Amritsar, said teachers of all seven prominent colleges in Amritsar participated in the black badge protest.

He said, “These colleges include Khalsa College, Khalsa College for Women, Khalsa College of Education, BBK DAV College, DAV College of Education, Hindu College and SDSP College Rayya.”

Dr Yadav expressed concern over delay in the implementation of UGC pay scales.

Dr Seema Jaitly, convener, Punjab women wing, also criticised the role of college managements in delaying implementation of the pay commission and CAS promotion of teachers.

In a late evening development after the teachers’ protest, the DAV College Managing Committee, in a significant move, officially passed a resolution endorsing the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission in its colleges across Punjab.

