Teachers oppose multiple term examinations

Amritsar, November 11
The decision of the Punjab Education Department to conduct term examinations of all classes from November 26 to December 9, has received resistance from Democratic Teacher’s Front (DTF).
Terming the multiple term examinations as “unnecessary disruption to classroom teaching”, the DTF members, who mostly comprise of teachers from government schools, said the students were being diverted from education by repeatedly engaging them in unnecessary examinations, quiz competitions and fairs.
The association demanded that the supplementary exam system must be stopped and proper academic activities should be resumed.
