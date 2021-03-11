Teachers seek cancellation of departmental, computer tests

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

The district unit of the Democratic Teachers’ Front held a protest against the decision to conduct departmental test and computer test for directly recruited and promoted teachers and other employees after 2018 by the education department under the Punjab State School Teacher Service Rules, 2018.

Teachers from government and aided schools from Sohian Kalan, Jabbowal, Khalchian, Basarke Gillan, Balsarai, Raia, Ramidi, SHS Fatahpur, Kot Mehtab, SMS Thatthiyan and many other schools burnt copies of the anti-teacher rules of 2018 in the schools.

DTF’s state finance secretary and district unit head Ashwani Awasthi said, “The AAP government of Punjab has replaced the old government in upholding the anti-teaching staff decisions, imposing departmental examination on directly recruited and promoted primary and secondary teachers, school principals and non-teaching employees. All this is being done under disguise of stopping the annual increment of the employees concerned is an authoritarian way. While the respective employees are already appointed after passing various competitive examinations, acquiring high qualifications, successfully crossing the barriers of merit, experience and seniority, imposition of this departmental test is unjustified.”

DTF members Rajesh Kumar Prashar said it is to be noted that the rules of 2018 lay down strict scrutiny of teachers under border/non-border cadre division, reduction and non-limitation of promotion quota, basic qualification of new recruits in related courses (art and craft, PTI, ETT, BEd etc).