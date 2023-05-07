Teachers’ union meets Punjab CM, discusses pending issues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

After the statewide rally of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) held at Jalandhar on April 30, a delegation of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, led by DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh, met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The delegation discussed several issues, including regularisation order of teachers (7654, 3442 and 5178 departmental recruitments), shifting of 7,000 computer teachers under the Punjab ICT Education Society (PICTES) to Education Department and restoration of rural and border area allowances of lakhs of employees, which were cut off in the past.

DTF president Vikram Dev informed the CM about thousands of primary schools running with single teachers, abolished posts in schools that have not been restored, all the pending promotions of primary and secondary teachers and non-teaching staff, removal of departmental examination condition imposed under the 2018 rules and the pending recruitments.

“The CM told us that on May 16, a panel meeting with organisation will be held in the presence of Education Minister and demands will be resolved. The Chief Minister has given a positive response to the demand of Punjab to formulate its own education policy while strongly objecting to the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020 in favour of privatisation, centralisation and deification by the organisation,” informed Vikram Dev.