Teachers’ union meets school education official, discusses pending issues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 25

Director School Education (Secondary) Sanjeev Kumar Sharma today held a meeting with members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) led by Punjab president Vikramdev Singh and secretary Mukesh Kumar. A panel meeting was held with Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, to discuss selection issues of teachers. The teachers were assured regarding the long-pending promotions of master cadre from the primary (ETT) for the last five years.

Punjab Finance Secretary Ashwani Awasthi said about 125 ODL teachers were supposed to be regularised and while orders of 100 teachers have already been issued, 25 are still in wait.

The DTF delegation also requested for the allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to be given to disabled employees that was ensured but still not being implemented in many districts.