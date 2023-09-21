Teacher’s union raises objection over hike in fee

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) Punjab has raised objections over the increase in practical fee, certificate fee and other dues for students by the Education Department ahead of term examinations and for registration of the boards.

Vikramdev Singh, state president, DTF, who held a meeting with teachers and union members from Amritsar and Tarn Taran on Tuesday, said, “The Punjab School Education Board is robbing poor students and parents in the name of such expenses. The practical examination, certificate fee and fines have been raised significantly by the board. The fee for getting a hard copy of certificate for Class V, VIII, X, and XII, has been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 250. There has been continuous hike in examination fee and fines imposed on students.”

“What is the purpose of providing free education as promised by the state when students pay high fee in the name of dues? Most students in government schools come from poor families. This is exploitation of students and flouting of the constitutional obligation to provide free education up to Class VIII,” said Mukesh Kumar, state general secretary, DTF.

The teacher’s union would send protest letters to Chairman, PSEB, Education Minister and Chief Minister through officials and Deputy Commissioners and demand withdrawal of hike in fee.

“We would hold a rally against the fee hike on October 3 at the Punjab School Education Board headquarters in Mohali,” said Mukesh.