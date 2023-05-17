Teachers want changed school timings in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

With the day temperature rising above 40 degrees Celsius across the state, members of the DTF district unit on Tuesday demanded to revise the school timings.

Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head of DTF, said, “The temperatures in the state have touched 42-43 degrees Celsius and power cuts are being imposed in many places. With the rising temperatures and the imposition of power cuts, students coming from poor families are facing various difficulties. The day temperature has even touched 44-45 degrees Celsius in some districts.”

He said, “The scorching heat can be dangerous for students as they are more susceptible to heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert regarding the heatwave in the state.”

Leaders of the DTF said apart from health hazards, the heatwave also made it difficult for students to concentrate and learn. In view of this, the DTF members urged the government and the Education Department to change the timings or give relief in terms of early school break.

The current timings for government schools is 8am to 3pm. Last year, amid extreme heatwave conditions, the Punjab Government had rescheduled the school timings.

IMD issues yellow alert for heatwave

The scorching heat can be dangerous for students as they are more susceptible to heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert regarding the heatwave.