campus notes

TECHNOVISTA held at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An inter-departmental event 'TECHNOVISTA 1.0 2024' was organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering of Guru Nanak Dev University where students exhibited their technical skills, communication skills and knowledge in various competitions. Robotics and artificial based projects, including smart car, access control system using IOT, Numero Verse, Centrifugal Fertilizer Dispenser were presented by students. Students vied for top positions in different competitions, which included Ideathon (project making), which further had three categories of electronics, mechanical and computers & other fields. Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney, Professor of the Department of Electronics and Technology and Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, inaugurated the event and addressed that students have a lot of potential in them and we need to provide them a platform to showcase and hone their skills. The technical festival ended with the prize distribution ceremony, in which all the prize-winners were awarded prizes, certificates of appreciation, cash prizes and gifts.

Noted Sikh scholar honoured

Noted Sikh scholar and writer of Punjabi literature Dr Dharam Singh was awarded the Jassa Singh Ahluwalia award at an event recently. He was honoured by an umbrella group of Sikh organisations at the Holla Mahalla celebrations. Active as an author and scholar of the Punjabi language, Dr Dharam Singh has written 14 books, which are now part of the syllabus in Delhi Univeristy, Panjab University, GNDU and others. He had also been a member of faculty at GNDU and currently works as a Sikh researcher and scholar on varied subjects.

DAV conducts lecture on DNA

The Post Graduate Department of Chemistry of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a talk of Dr Neeraj Gupta, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology, under the aegis of PC Ray Chemical Society in collaboration with Institution's Innovation Council under the Capacity Building Program. The title of the lecture was "DNA as a Master Copy". Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta gave a brief introduction of the distinguished keynote speaker. Dr Neeraj Gupta gave all information in a simplified manner about DNA molecule, its replication and process of transcription. It was an immensely enriching experience for all the faculty members as well as the participants as Dr Neeraj Gupta spoke in detail on the topic. His lecture was truly beneficial for all students.

Course on healthcare concludes

A seven-day online short-term course on lifestyle, yoga, meditation, sports and healthcare concluded at UGC-Malviya Mission Teacher training Centre. Course coordinator Prof Shweta Shenoy and MMTTC Director Prof Sudha Jitender laid emphasis on equipping participants with practical tools and knowledge to enhance their quality of life and prevent diseases through various physical activities and wellness practices. The course, which attracted participants from diverse backgrounds, featured comprehensive sessions led by experts in fields of sports sciences, yoga, psychology, nutrition and sleep. Renowned practitioners of yogic sciences Dr Asis Goswami and Dr Lakshmi Nishitha delivered lectures on introduction to yoga and yoga for mental health respectively. A standout feature of the course was the talk given by renowned sleep medicine expert Dr Tripat Deep Singh.

Havan at Shri Ram Ashram School

A havan ceremony was organised on the premises of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, to mark the commencement of the new academic session. The havan was attended by students of all classes and teachers. The campus echoed with the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan said people must seek moments of stillness and introspection to nurture our souls. The event was aimed at fostering a sense of peace and positivity among the school community.

