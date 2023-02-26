Teen boy booked for sodomy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police have booked a teenager for allegedly sodomising a five-year-old boy. The suspect is yet to be nabbed. The father of the victim has alleged that the suspect had lured his son with sweets and took him to a field, where he sodomised the minor boy. A case has been registered and further probe is under way. TNS

2 booked for bootlegging

Amritsar: The police have booked two persons on the charge of bootlegging. It is alleged that the duo — Tarsem Singh and Kuldeep Singh of Jethuwal village — was involved in the sale of spurious liquor. The police seized 225 liters of alcohol from their residence during a raid. TNS

Phone seized from jail inmate

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities have retrieved three mobile phones, 115 bundles of cigarettes, a heater spring and 60 ml of whisky from the jail premises. One of the phones was seized from an inmate, Karanbir Singh of Gumanpura.