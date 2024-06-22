Teen raped by cousin, four booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

A 15-year-old girl of Umarpura village in Ajnala was allegedly raped by her cousin after being taken to Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala.

The incident occurred on June 6, but a complaint in this regard was lodged with the police only yesterday (Thursday). Following her complaint, the police booked four persons, including a woman, in the case.

Those booked were identified as Laddi of Bagga Kalan village in Rajasansi, Karan and Soma of Sultanpur Lodhi and Anita of Kapurthala, who is a relative of Karan.

The victim told the police that she was going to pay obeisance at a religious shrine in Umarpura village when Laddi intercepted her. He was accompanied by Karan and Soma. She alleged that the accused lured her with marriage promise and took her to the residence of Anita where he raped her. The accused threatened to kill her and her family in case she revealed the incident to anyone.

The police said a case of kidnapping, illegal detention, rape, and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the four. The medical examination of the victim was conducted by the medical board and the report is awaited. The police said raids were on to nab the suspects.

