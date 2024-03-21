Teen travelling alone in Amritsar-Katihar Express handed over to railway police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

A 13-year-old Chandigarh girl was rescued from the air-conditioned coach of Amritsar-Katihar Amrapali Express. Found to be travelling alone, it raised the suspicion of the ticket checking staff that immediately brought the matter to the notice of the police to ensure her safety.

Railway officials stated that the ticket checking staff fulfilled their social responsibility by handing over an unaccompanied girl travelling in a train to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Lalu Gautam, Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), spotted an unaccompanied girl around 13 years of age during ticket checking in air-conditioned coach B-9 yesterday. Upon questioning, the girl revealed her name and address, stating that she was from Chandigarh. Fearing that the girl might fall into wrong hands, the TTE immediately informed the control room and the RPF on phone. After the train reached the next railway station, the girl was handed over to the RPF, to reunite her with her parents.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Railways Paramdeep Singh Saini said that TTE Gautam had done a wonderful job in protecting the girl. He recommended his name for a commendation to inspire other ticket checking staff.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.