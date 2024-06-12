Teenage girl abducted, one booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 11

A teenage girl, studying in Class XII, was abducted by a youth of a nearby locality in Patti town after luring her with marriage promise recently. The incident occurred on the intervening night of June 6 and 7 and a case was registered on Monday by the Patti (city) police.

The father of the victim in his statement to the police stated that the family as usual went to bed on June 6 and at midnight he found that his daughter was not there on her bed.

He lodged a complaint against Deep Karan of Ward No.9 in the town. He said the accused abducted his daughter after luring to marry her. The police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code in this regard.

