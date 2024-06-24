Teenage girl abducted in Tarn Taran, one booked

Tarn Taran, June 23
The Kacha Pakka police on Saturday registered a case against an unidentified person who abducted a teenage girl from Dialpur village here on June 19.
The father of the victim girl in his statement to the police stated that she had gone to the village market along with her friend, but never returned home. The girl is a student of Class XI.
The victim’s father said the girl was already in touch with the accused. ASI Jai Gopal, investigating officer, said on the statement of the victim’s father, a case was registered against the accused.
