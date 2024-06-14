Teenage girl abducted, three booked

Tarn Taran, June 13
A teenage girl was abducted from Thatha village about 10 days back. Three persons have been booked by the Patti Sadar police on Wednesday in this regard.
The accused include Kuldeep Kaur and her son Jatinder Singh of the same Thatha village and Nishan Singh alias Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Sidhwan Burj (Muktsar), who is the son of the accused Kuldeep Kaur’s sister.
The father of the victim, in his statement to the Patti Sadar police, said that the accused Nishan Singh abducted the girl on the night of June 4-5 with the connivance of other accused. ASI Jatinderpal Singh of Sadar Police, Patti, said that the accused have been booked under Section 363, 366- A and 120-B of IPC on Wednesday.
