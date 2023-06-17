Teenage girl abducted, two booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 16

The police have booked a brother and his married sister for abducting a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage from Benwalipur village here. The victim was abducted around two weeks ago.

Gurbhej Singh of Chohal Sahib and his sister Kanwaljit Kaur of Benwalipur village were booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC by the Sarhali police on Thursday.

A complaint in this regard was lodged with the police by the father of the victim. The complainant said the accused, Gurbhej Singh, in connivance with his sister abducted his daughter by luring her on the pretext of marriage. ASI Dilbag Singh said after registering a case, the police have initiated further proceedings to locate the missing girl and arrest the accused.

