Teenage girl abducted, two booked

Tarn Taran, June 16
The police have booked a brother and his married sister for abducting a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage from Benwalipur village here. The victim was abducted around two weeks ago.
Gurbhej Singh of Chohal Sahib and his sister Kanwaljit Kaur of Benwalipur village were booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC by the Sarhali police on Thursday.
A complaint in this regard was lodged with the police by the father of the victim. The complainant said the accused, Gurbhej Singh, in connivance with his sister abducted his daughter by luring her on the pretext of marriage. ASI Dilbag Singh said after registering a case, the police have initiated further proceedings to locate the missing girl and arrest the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK
Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...
'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court
The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...
Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List
Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...