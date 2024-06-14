Teenage girl gangraped in Majitha; cops book seven

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

A 16-year-old girl was gangraped by three youths in Majitha town here recently. Though the incident occurred on May 29, a complaint was lodged with the police here on Wednesday.

In the complaint lodged with the police, the victim also complained against her father, grandmother and an aunt for conspiring in the crime. Besides three youths, the police have registered a case against her two kin also.

Investigating officer Kirandeep Kaur said raids were on to nab the suspects.

Those booked were identified as Manga Singh of Nag Kalan village, his two friends Rohit and Kalu, Manga’s sister, the victim’s father Rajdeep Singh, grandmother Joginder Kaur of Nag Kalan and aunt Bevi of Vallah. A case under Sections 376-D and 120-B of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act has been registered in this regard.The victim told the police that on May 29, her mother had gone to Amritsar for some work and she was alone at home. She alleged Manga’s sister called and took her to her house where Manga was also present. She said she took her in a room and offered her juice. She said after consuming the juice, she started feeling dizzy. She said then Manga entered the room and also called his two friends, Rohit and Kalu, who allegedly took turns to rape her. They later fled the house. She said when she regained consciousness, she was at her home.

Following the incident, her health deteriorated and she narrated the incident to her mother. Fearing social insult, she took her to her grandparents (nanka) house at Jalalpura village. On June 6, her health deteriorated further and therefore she was taken to a hospital. She said on the way she fell off the bike and sustained injuries.

Harchand Singh, SHO, Majitha police station, said the medical examination of the girl was conducted and the report was awaited. He said as the girl changed her statements several times, the matter was under investigation.

