Amritsar: Teenager kidnapped over land dispute

Amritsar, June 23
The police said a teenage boy was kidnapped by two people over a land dispute in the Mehta Chowk area yesterday. They said the boy was later saved from the Bhalaipur area in Tarn Taran, adding that a case has been registered against two suspects.
In her statement to the police, the mother of the victim, Prabhjot Kaur, a resident of Khabbe Rajputa village, said she had given around nine acres of land to Tejinder Singh and Maninder Singh of Butar Sevian village on contract. She said they had given Rs 60,000 to her in advance, adding that whenever she demanded the remaining amount, the suspects kept delaying the payment.
She said yesterday her son, Armandeep Singh (16), had gone for some work on his bike to the Mehta Chowk area. She said she got a call from him, and he was frightened. She said her son said Tejinder Singh and his brother, Maninder Singh, along with their accomplices, had surrounded him. He called her to Mehta, and when she reached there, he was not there. She said he called her again and asked her to come to the Butar village bus stand; however, he was not there this time either. She said when she reached there, he called and asked her to go to Gaggarbhana village, upon which she said she informed the police.
Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, said a case of abduction and criminal conspiracy against them.”
