Teenager raped, youth booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

The Bhindi Saida police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a teenager at Awan Wasao village. The incident occurred two days ago, but a case was registered on Friday when a complaint was lodged in this regard.

The accused was identified as Sarvan Singh of the same village. He is yet to be arrested. The 17-year-old victim told the police that the incident took place on Thursday when she was alone at home. She said her brother and father had gone to Chandigarh for some work while her mother had gone to Hashampura village.

She alleged that finding her alone, the accused entered the house and took her to a room where he forcibly raped her. She said in the meantime, her mother returned and on seeing her, the accused fled the spot. The police said a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act was registered against Sarvan Singh. They said the medical examination of the victim was conducted.