Teenager raped, youth booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

The Majitha police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a teenage girl. The accused has been identified as Karan Singh of Borewal Kang village. She alleged that in March 2022, the accused, who is her classmate, forced her to sit on his bike and took her to a hotel in Amritsar where he raped her. She alleged the accused also made a video and threatened to post it online. He also threatened to kill her mother. She alleged that the accused uploaded her objectionable video on social media.

The police have registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Majitha police station.