Teenager raped, youth booked

Amritsar, November 22
The Majitha police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a teenage girl. The accused has been identified as Karan Singh of Borewal Kang village. She alleged that in March 2022, the accused, who is her classmate, forced her to sit on his bike and took her to a hotel in Amritsar where he raped her. She alleged the accused also made a video and threatened to post it online. He also threatened to kill her mother. She alleged that the accused uploaded her objectionable video on social media.
The police have registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Majitha police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal polls: PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...