Tehsil complex inaugurated at Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today inaugurated the tehsil complex at Ajnala. He also announced building of a new court and a patwarkhana will also be built.

The construction of a new building will be done at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crore, which includes SDM, tehsildar, naib tehsildar and other offices. “It will bring great relief to the people of the constituency,” said Dhaliwal. He said the long-standing demand of the people for the new patwarkhana will also start at this place soon.

At the inauguration today, SDM Rajesh Sharma, tehsildar Raubanjit Kaur, XEN Dayal Sharma, nagar panchayat president Jaspal Singh Dhillon, urban president Deepak Kumar Chainpuria, sarpanch Manjinder Singh and other dignitaries were present.