Tejpreet Peter quits Congress

Tarn Taran, February 19
Tejpreet Singh Sandhu Peter resigned from the primary membership of the Congress Party on Sunday. Peter remained active with the Congress Party for more than the past 30 years.
He was considered to be closely associated with former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh.
He remained the vice-chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board in Capt Amarinder’s last tenure.
He said, after consulting his supporters, that he would be announcing the next course of his political career.
