Amritsar: Temple management members booked for organising public meeting

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Division B police have booked the president and other members of a temple management committee in favour of Congress candidate from the Amritsar South constituency Inderbir Singh Bolaria. The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer said Sukka Talab Shiv Mandir president Balwinder Singh Billa and other committee members had held a meeting on January 23. A case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered against them. According to the FIR, there was a gathering of around 100 people and the participants were not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The meeting was also attended by Inderbir Singh Bolaria who had come to pay obeisance at the temple. However, he did not make any political speech. TNS

4 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Amritsar: Following a complaint by Amritsar Central Jail authorities, Islamabad police have booked two prisoners for violating jail norms. They were identified as Avtar Singh, alias Taru, of Khulsia Khurd village in Tarn Taran and Harjinder Singh, alias Jindu, of Hashampur village in Ajnala. Jail authorities said during a search on Sunday, it recovered a cell phone from Avtar Singh and 4-gm intoxicating substance from Harjinder Singh. The staff also recovered four unclaimed mobile phones and two packs of cigarettes from the jail premises. Sub-Inspector Jatinder Singh said a case under Sections 21-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them.