Temple priest gets extortion message

Amritsar, November 4
Ashnil Kumar, a priest of a temple here, got an extortion message from unknown persons. The message was written in Punjabi on a currency note of Rs 10 denomination.
The currency note was recovered from a donation box while counting cash two days ago. This is the second similar incident in which the priest got a threat message. Earlier, he received the threat message in a similar manner before Diwali.
Ashnil has lodged a complaint with the Chheharta police in this regard. After registering a complaint, the police have started a probe into the matter. He said devotees were counting the cash from the donation box when they found the ‘threat note’. He said unscrupulous elements had demanded an extortion of Rs 10 lakh from the priest, who runs a temple, Balaji Dham, at Kale Ghanupura area.
Second similar incident
The currency note was recovered from a donation box while counting cash two days ago. This is the second similar incident in which the priest got a threat message. Earlier, he received the threat message before Diwali
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...
Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march
Supporters take to streets | 2 more suspects held