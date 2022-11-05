Temple priest gets extortion message

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

Ashnil Kumar, a priest of a temple here, got an extortion message from unknown persons. The message was written in Punjabi on a currency note of Rs 10 denomination.

The currency note was recovered from a donation box while counting cash two days ago. This is the second similar incident in which the priest got a threat message. Earlier, he received the threat message in a similar manner before Diwali.

Ashnil has lodged a complaint with the Chheharta police in this regard. After registering a complaint, the police have started a probe into the matter. He said devotees were counting the cash from the donation box when they found the ‘threat note’. He said unscrupulous elements had demanded an extortion of Rs 10 lakh from the priest, who runs a temple, Balaji Dham, at Kale Ghanupura area.

Second similar incident

The currency note was recovered from a donation box while counting cash two days ago. This is the second similar incident in which the priest got a threat message. Earlier, he received the threat message before Diwali