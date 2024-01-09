Ten booked for securing job on fake certificates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 8

A case was registered by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) here against 10 persons, who allegedly got jobs in the Education Department, using fake certificates.

Till now, the Vigilance has registered a case against 24 persons from the Amritsar (Rural) area. Joint Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, on Friday had issued a letter in this regard, following which a case against eight people was registered in Kambo village, while two others were booked in Khalchian on January 2. The cases were registered reportedly after a complaint was received by officials of the Punjab School Education Board against several individuals, who got jobs by using fake certificates.

District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma said the district education office did not receive any complaint or notification with regard to the issue. He said the cases registered by the VB pertained to individuals recruited several years ago under previous recruitment guidelines, details of which had not been shared by the bureau yet.

“There are several such cases in Amritsar and Gurdaspur that are under investigation. Their details are only with VB officials. We are still awaiting any notification or information in this regard,” he said.

The VB had registered cases against six persons in Jandiala on January 3.