Tension grips Amritsar district village, administration swings into action

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

The district administration has deputed a receiver, besides imposing Section 145 of the Criminal Procedure Code at Kohali village to avoid any dispute that could lead to law and order problem after two groups came face to face at a gurdwara located in the village around a week ago.

A dispute over taking the reins of the management committee of the shrine in their hands was stated to be the reason behind the incident. A video of the same had gone viral on social media today.

Residents of the area had accused an AAP leader of creating problem while alleging that he was trying to occupy management of the gurdwara.

They alleged that at his behest a group of men armed with swords entered the gurdwara complex, which was opposed by people leading to tension in the area. They said they would not allow this to happen and urged the district administration and the police to intervene.

Mantej Singh, SHO, Lopoke police station, said the incident occurred on September 20, but the police reached the spot on time and averted a clash. He said the administration had now imposed Section 145 of the CrPC (procedure where dispute concerning land or water is likely to cause breach of peace) and Naib Tehsildar Jagdhir Singh was deputed as a receiver.

SSP Swapan Sharma said nobody would be allowed to take the law into their their own hands and create law and order problems.

