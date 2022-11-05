Tension grips city after Suri’s murder

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 4

Tension gripped the holy city, especially areas adjoining Gopal Mandir in Kashmir Avenue locality on the Majitha road, following the murder of self-styled and controversial Hindu leader Sudhir Suri in broad daylight here today.

The incident took place when Suri, along with his supporters, was holding an agitation outside Gopal Mandir on the Majitha road over alleged disrespect of idols and posters of Hindu deities, which were dumped on the roadside outside the temple.

People look at a shop.

During the protest, a Sikh youth, identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, fired gunshots at Suri, leaving him seriously injured. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. After the incident, Suri’s supporters went on rampage and damaged shops and a car parked a few meters away from the spot.

Later, shopkeepers downed shutters on the busy road. Heavy police force was deployed on the spot. The police barricaded the area and restricted the movement of common man here.

Car vandalised in Amritsar on Friday.

Various Hindu outfits gave a Punjab bandh call for Saturday. School managements in the city flashed messages on their social media groups about holiday on account of the Bandh call.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav issued a statement that the situation in Amritsar was under control, adding that no one would be allowed to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab. He said they were committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state. He also warned against posting unverified reports on social media platforms that could vitiate the peace.

He was also reaching the city to take stock of security arrangements and get first-hand information regarding the incident.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said there was no need to panic. The prime accused was arrested and further investigations were on in the matter. He appealed to people to maintain peace and remain calm.

Punjab bandh call

Various Hindu outfits gave a Punjab bandh call for Saturday. School managements flashed messages on their social media groups about holiday on account of the Bandh call.

‘No need to panic’

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said there was no need to panic. The prime accused was arrested and further investigations were on in the matter. He appealed to people to maintain peace and remain calm.

Heavy force deployed

Heavy police force was deployed on the spot. The police barricaded the area and restricted the movement of common man here.

Situation under control: DGP

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav issued a statement that the situation in Amritsar was under control, adding that no one would be allowed to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab. He said they were committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state. He also warned against posting unverified reports on social media platforms that could vitiate the peace.