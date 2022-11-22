Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Tension prevailed in the Khasa Patti area in Majitha on Sunday evening after two groups — armed with firearms and sticks — clashed. On receiving information about the unrest, a team of cops rushed to the spot, and arrested multiple persons. The police seized two illegal pistols, a double barrel gun and 24 empty cartridges from the scene.

Some of those arrested have been identified as Sukhchain Singh, Raj Babbar, Jashanpreeet Singh, Lovepreet Singh — all residents of Majitha — and Jobanjit Singh of Dadupura.

Majitha Deputy Superintendent of Police Manmohan Singh stated that those involved in the clash engaged in firing and stone-pelting.

The police have registered a case under Sections 160 and 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act. Further investigation into the matter is under way. Efforts are being made to identify the others involved in the clash.

SSP Swapan Sharma said appropriate action would be taken against the miscreants as per the law.